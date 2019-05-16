US cloud data security provider Druva opens office in Singapore

American cloud data protection and management company Druva has opened an office in Singapore to support Asia-Pacific enterprises, the company said yesterday.

Druva will focus on expanding its headcount and tripling revenue in the region within the next 12 months, it said in a media statement.

It will "deliver enhanced support through focused, local expertise and a partner network of more than 600 existing customers in Asia-Pacific", it added.

The IT company counts mainboard-listed China Aviation Oil Corp and Nanyang Technological University as clients in Singapore.

According to Druva, the Asia-Pacific region has one of the fastest growing technology markets in the world, with market research firm IDC forecasting a 32.6 per cent compound annual growth rate for cloud services revenue between 2016 and 2021, exceeding the worldwide average of 21.9 per cent.

"The use of cloud-based technology like Druva's comprehensive backup and recovery has been critical to protecting the data of our faculty, employees and students," said Mr Alan Loe, deputy director for e-learning and IT services at the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine at Nanyang Technological University.

"Druva offers rapid restores, scalability and cost-effectiveness that exceed our expectations and we look forward to strengthening our relationship with Druva in Singapore."

Sequoia Capital-backed Druva has also secured SG:D Accreditation under the Accreditation@SG Digital programme launched by the Info-communications Media Development Authority and Cyber Security Agency of Singapore.

The programme is part of government efforts to grow the local cyber-security ecosystem and help companies expand overseas by tapping the track record built in Singapore.

Druva said this certificate will allow it to service government agencies and organisations here.

Said Mr Edwin Low, director of Accreditation@SG Digital: "We are very pleased to work with Druva as it scales (up) in the (Asia-Pacific) region through the opening of the new Singapore office."

He added: "Druva's innovative de-duplication technology coupled with its cloud-native architecture makes the company a global leader in the market.

"As we've seen, the shift to cloud infrastructure enables organisations across government and industry to reap significant gains."