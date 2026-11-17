Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US-China rivalry is structural, countries must invest in strategic resilience: Ex-US Treasury official

The comments come as the US announced new export controls on advanced AI semiconductor shipments to overseas data centres.

SINGAPORE – The United States and China are set to pull further apart in industries critical to national security, as their strategic rivalry drives a lasting effort to reduce dependence on each other, said Justin Muzinich.

Muzinich, who served as the US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury from 2018 to 2021, said the separation is unlikely to extend equally across the economy, with both powers retaining an interest in trade that keeps costs down.

The shift is structural rather than a passing feature of the American political cycle, he said on Nov 17 at a panel discussion on investing in a fragmented world at the inaugural HSBC Singapore Wealth Investment Summit 2026.

Muzinich, who is chief executive of Muzinich & Co, a global credit investment firm founded by his father George Muzinich in 1988, said there is strong bipartisan consensus in Washington that China is a strategic rival, and a similar view of the US in Beijing.

“You have two countries which see each other as strategic rivals, and I think it’s rational for both countries to want to pull apart when it comes to strategic dependencies,” he said.

That process was already evident in rare earths, he said, and would continue in artificial intelligence, quantum technology and biotechnology.

The more consequential dividing line for businesses and investors would therefore be between strategic and non-strategic industries, rather than a wholesale severing of economic ties.

Trade in products such as clothing remained in both countries’ interests because it helped contain costs.

“But when it comes to strategic industries, I don’t think we’re going back to where we were before,” he said.

Muzinich added that US President Donald Trump appeared, in some ways, more willing to extend a hand to China than either the Republican or Democratic foreign policy establishment – a distinction that would be important to watch as relations evolve.

His comments come as the US announced new export controls on advanced AI semiconductor shipments to overseas data centres, following reports of these chips being illegally diverted to China through other countries, including Singapore.

Muzinich said the push to reduce strategic dependencies would increasingly come from governments, as companies focus on their bottom lines.

Left to themselves, companies would adjust investment decisions at the margins but would be unlikely to undertake a substantial separation in strategic industries.

He also noted that there were growing expectations in Washington that governments would have to intervene – drawing a parallel to military spending, where a country pays for its defence – and should be prepared to bear the cost of secure supply chains in critical sectors.

“Private companies aren’t going to do that on their own,” he said. “So I think more and more will be forced from the top down.”

Justin Muzinich, chief executive of private-debt specialist Muzinich & Co, said the more consequential dividing line for businesses and investors would therefore be between strategic and non-strategic industries. PHOTO: MUZINICH & CO

For investors in Asia, the emergence of parallel industrial and technological systems could create new financing needs, even as fragmentation raises costs.

Muzinich cited the prospect of data centres financed by the Asia-Pacific region for the region’s own use. As the structure of the global economy changes, so too would the investments needed to support it, he said.

But those opportunities would come with a broader economic trade-off.

“A s the world is focused more on geopolitics, I think for the whole world, economic returns come down because prices go up,” he said, describing the shift as inflationary.

On a global scale, countries were trading economic efficiency for geopolitical resilience. Financing the infrastructure required for that resilience offered opportunities for investors, he added.

For Muzinich, the uncertainty reinforced the importance of diversification rather than confidence in any single geopolitical forecast.

“There is wisdom in a little bit of humility because it is very difficult to predict how geopolitics will develop,” he said.