US adds 250,000 jobs in Oct, beating forecast

WASHINGTON • US hiring rebounded by more than forecast last month, annual wage gains topped 3 per cent for the first time since 2009, and the jobless rate held at a 48-year low.

Non-farm payrolls rose 250,000 after a downwardly revised 118,000 gain, a Labour Department report showed yesterday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey called for an increase of 200,000 jobs. Average hourly earnings for private workers advanced 3.1 per cent from a year earlier, and the unemployment rate was unchanged from September at 3.7 per cent.

Separately, the US trade deficit widened more than forecast in September to a seven-month high as imports expanded and the merchandise gap with China hit a record amid an escalating tariff war.

The gap for goods and services increased 1.3 per cent from the prior month to US$54 billion (S$74 billion), Commerce Department data showed yesterday. The median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg called for a deficit of US$53.6 billion. Imports and exports both rose 1.5 per cent.

Overall exports rose to US$212.6 billion, including gains in petroleum products, gold, oil and aircraft. Imports increased to US$266.6 billion, boosted by a range of capital and commercial goods. The overall trade gap for goods increased to US$76.3 billion, also a record and in line with the preliminary figure last week.

BLOOMBERG