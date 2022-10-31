UOB sets out plan to meet net-zero targets by 2050

SINGAPORE - UOB set out emissions targets to meet its net-zero commitments by 2050 on Monday, the second bank in the region to do so.

This goal will be met by cutting financing to new upstream gas and oil projects and setting emissions reduction goals in other sectors, among other things. Mr Wee Ee Cheong, deputy chairman and chief executive of UOB, announced the plans in a hybrid event at UOB’s office in Raffles Place.

DBS was the region’s first bank to unveil its net-zero plan in September 2022.

UOB’s net-zero commitments cut across six sectors with the highest greenhouse gas emissions.

These six sectors are power, automotive, oil and gas, which are part of the energy value chain, as well as real estate, construction and steel, which are part of the built environment value chain. These make up 60 per cent of the bank’s corporate lending portfolio.

For the oil and gas sector, the bank said it has committed to no new project financing for upstream oil and gas projects approved for development after 2022, the first bank in Asia to do so. Upstream oil and gas projects include onshore and offshore drilling.

For the other five sectors, the bank has set interim emissions reduction goals for 2030 and net-zero targets by 2050. UOB has also set targets to reduce emissions intensity for these five sectors.

Emissions intensity is measured differently for each sector. For example, in the power sector, it is measured in kilograms of carbon dioxide produced per megawatt-hour of energy (kgCO2/MWh).

For the power sector, the bank has set a goal to reduce emissions intensity by 61 per cent by 2030 and by 98 per cent by 2050. The bank will do this in ways such as by increasing its financing of renewable energy and not financing any new thermal coal developments.

Mr Wee said: “We will first start with sectors that are most material to decarbonisation and our business, interconnected sectors where we can best support our clients and their transition.”

He noted that it will be a challenging journey for some businesses, especially small and medium-size enterprises which might lack the resources to collect environmental, social and governance data, and that it will be even more complex for companies that operate across multiple markets.

UOB said it has applied to join the global Net Zero Banking Alliance. The alliance is made up 121 banks from 41 countries with US$70 trillion (S$99 trillion) in assets.