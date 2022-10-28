UOB Q3 profit jumps 34% to record $1.4b, sending banks’ shares rallying

SINGAPORE – UOB turned in a record set of results for the third quarter as it joined other banks like Standard Chartered Bank and HSBC in reporting a surge in lending income from higher interest rates.

The bank’s net profit for the three months to September jumped 34 per cent year on year, and 26 per cent quarter on quarter, to $1.4 billion. The number easily topped estimates of $1.19 billion by analysts polled by Bloomberg.

The results were driven by strong net interest income, higher customer-related treasury income and lower charges, the bank said on Friday.

UOB shares and those of its peers DBS and OCBC rose strongly on Friday on UOB’s solid results. At 2.23pm, UOB was up 96 cents or 3.7 per cent at $26.98. DBS jumped $1.03 or 3.1 per cent to $33.84, while OCBC added 21 cents or 1.8 per cent at $11.99.

DBS will report its third-quarter results on Nov 3, with OCBC joining in a day later.

UOB deputy chairman and chief executive Wee Ee Cheong said that while uncertainties continued to cloud the global economy, the bank expected Asean economies to show resilience and avoid a recession.

“We are seizing the opportunities. If you look at the whole Asean generally, they are fairly strong. I think it could potentially be just a slowdown”, said Mr Wee at the bank’s results briefing.

UOB’s net interest margin (NIM) expanded by 40 basis points to 1.95 per cent, driving net interest income up by 39 per cent year on year to a new high of $2.23 billion. Loans grew 6 per cent to $323 billion.

Mr Lee Wai Fai, the bank’s chief financial officer, sees NIM rising to above 2 per cent before they peak in the first half of 2023, as interest rate increases in the US channel down to the global financial system.

But as interest rates rise further and as the global economy runs the risk of falling into a recession, there are growing concerns non-performing loans (NPL) will pick up.

UOB said its NPL ratio for the third quarter was down 0.2 percentage point quarter on quarter to 1.5 per cent, while the loan-to-deposit ratio was healthy at 85.2 per cent.

Ms Yustina Quek, credit research analyst at CreditSights, a financial research firm that is part of Fitch, said delinquency rates may rise modestly later down the road because there is always a lagged effect for higher rates to feed through.

But, Ms Quek said the impact of higher rates will be broadly manageable because UOB has set aside very comfortable allowances for loan losses during the pandemic period and she does not expect the bank will have to increase its provisions by too much.

UOB’s non-interest income which includes wealth and fund management fees remained soft as investors stayed cautious amid market volatility.

Other non-interest income rose, surging 58 per cent year on year to $431 million. This was due to record-high customer-related treasury income as demand for hedging activities rose.

UOB said its group’s balance sheet stayed robust as liquidity positions strengthened with the all-currency liquidity coverage ratio improving to 142 per cent.