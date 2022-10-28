UOB Q3 profit jumps 34% to $1.4b as higher rates drive up interest income

SINGAPORE – UOB has turned in a record set of results for the third quarter ended September, with net profit swelling 34 per cent year on year and 26 per cent quarter on quarter to $1.4 billion.

The number easily topped estimates of $1.19 billion by analysts polled by Bloomberg.

The results were driven by strong net interest income, higher customer-related treasury income and lower charges, the bank said on Friday.

It joined other banks like Standard Chartered Bank and HSBC, which this week reported a surge in lending income from higher interest rates.

UOB’s net interest margin expanded by 40 basis points, driving net interest income up by 39 per cent year on year to a new high of $2.23 billion. Loans grew 6 per cent to $323 billion.

The increase in net interest income more than offset the 10 per cent decline in net fee and commission income.

UOB deputy chairman and chief executive Wee Ee Cheong said that while uncertainties continued to cloud the global economy, the bank expected Asean economies to show resilience and avoid a recession.

UOB’s net fee and commission income was lower at $519 million due to lower wealth and fund management fees, which remained soft as investors stayed cautious amid market volatility.

Loan-related fees hit a record high of $565 million, spurred by trade and investment growth. Credit card fees were also higher as customer spending rebounded following the reopening of borders.

Other non-interest income also rose, surging 58 per cent year on year to $431 million. This was due to record-high customer-related treasury income as demand for hedging activities rose.

The improved performance from trading and liquidity management activities in a volatile market also helped lift non-interest income.

Total allowances fell 36 per cent, with the non-performing loan ratio down 0.2 percentage point quarter on quarter to 1.5 per cent.

UOB said its group’s balance sheet stayed robust as liquidity and funding positions strengthened.