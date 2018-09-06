UOB links up with Shanghai Pudong bank to serve firms in BRI

United Overseas Bank (UOB) has linked up with Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPDB) to serve companies hoping to tap opportunities in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The banks will collaborate on solutions that cover investment advisory, cross-border yuan transactions, syndicated loans, project and trade finance, and cash settlement.

SPDB and its clients will be able to connect with UOB's foreign direct investment ecosystem partners for advisory services in areas such as investment incentives, local regulations, tax, company incorporation and legal matters.

The partners will also seek to strengthen interbank business such as lending and deposits, and will connect start-ups with financial technology ecosystems to access alternative financing.

UOB and SPDB, which signed a memorandum of understanding on the tie-up yesterday, are long-time business partners. UOB was appointed 20 years ago as SPDB's sole Singdollar clearing bank.

Mr Frederick Chin, UOB's head of group wholesale banking, said in a statement: "Through collaboration with strategic partners such as SPD Bank, we will strengthen our efforts in helping companies tap the increasing regional cross-border flows arising from the Belt and Road Initiative and other regional connectivity initiatives."

SPDB executive vice-president Wang Xinhao described the deal as "a strong testament of both banks' commitment to provide companies with comprehensive services and solutions in China and South-east Asia".