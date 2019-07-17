UOB in initiative to spur inclusive hiring

A new hiring initiative is under way to promote sustainable employment for people with disabilities.

The Unlimited, as it is called, will link firms with suitable candidates and facilitate the hiring process.

It is a collaboration between UOB, government agency SG Enable, the Autism Resource Centre (ARC), the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds) and the charity SPD.

A UOB poll this month showed about 66 per cent of bosses saying they would hire people with disabilities if they received sufficient guidance on the process. UOB has been engaging its corporate clients, business partners and others to share best practices, said Ms Gan Ai Im, its head of group brand.

Interested firms can first conduct an online self-assessment of their readiness for inclusive hiring using the Workplace Disability Inclusive Index developed by SG Enable and Cornell University.

UOB will link these firms with SG Enable, which will work with ARC, Minds and SPD to identify suitable candidates. These social service agencies will provide training and support for employers and employees during the hiring process.

SG Enable will administer grants to eligible employers under the Open Door Programme, a government-funded initiative by the Ministry of Social and Family Development, and Workforce Singapore.

SPD president Chia Yong Yong said: "We hope more employers will create opportunities for people with different abilities to contribute to our society."

UOB has been hiring people with disabilities since 2013 at its Scan Hub, a centre for checking, digitising and archiving customer documents. There are more than 20 people employed there.

It also started a pilot of its inclusive hiring initiative in 2017 that facilitated recruiting people with disabilities at three firms in the food and beverage, hospitality and manufacturing industries, including Thong Siek Food Industry.

Ms Fayy Lim, Thong Siek's deputy chief operating officer, said the firm has created 10 roles since then, ranging from administration to food packing. It employs seven people with disabilities.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Food restaurant chain is looking to hire people with disabilities for five roles at its central kitchen and across various outlets.

Managing director and founder Lena Sim said: "The F&B business is very labour-intensive, so we were inspired and excited when UOB shared this initiative with us."