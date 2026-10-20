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Uniqlo to raise average selling prices by about 4%

Prices will rise for 11 products in November.

TOKYO – Japanese casual clothing retailer Uniqlo said it will raise the average selling price of its products by about 4%.

The price increases are due to rising raw material costs and a weaker yen, Uniqlo said.

Uniqlo will jack up the price of its “Kando Jacket”, a lightweight, high-performance jacket designed for ease of movement, from 6,990 yen (S$56.4) to 7,990 yen on Nov 10.

Moreover, the Japanese clothing retailer will end its practice of offering discounted multi-pair deals on socks. Prices will rise for 11 products in November.

Uniqlo also raised prices on some products in September, along with shipping fees and charges for clothing alterations, including hemming pants and shortening shirt sleeves.

The price hikes are necessary “to continue maintaining product quality”, Uniqlo said. KYODO NEWS