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Union Gas shares rose 40 per cent over the past week as drivers caught wind of Cnergy’s lower petrol and diesel prices.

SINGAPORE - Shares of Union Gas, which is listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), rose nearly 9 per cent to a two-year high of 50 cents on March 19, as queues at its Cnergy petrol stations in Singapore persisted for another day.

The shares rose 40 per cent over the past week as drivers caught wind of Cnergy’s lower petrol and diesel prices, even as rival providers raised theirs in tandem with rising oil prices.

Union Gas owns and operates three Cnergy petrol and diesel stations in Queensway, Dunman Road and Old Toh Tuck Road, where the price was $2.46 per litre for 95-octane fuel and $2.80 per litre for 98-octane fuel on March 19.

This is cheaper than what drivers pay for 95-octane at Caltex, Esso, Shell, SPC and Sinopec, which are now charging between $2.70 and $2.75 per litre after various discounts. Before the discounts , drivers pay between $3.46 and $3.47 for 95-octane.

Union Gas buys diesel and imported natural gas for its Cnergy fuel stations, so its costs are likely to have risen as oil and gas prices increase amid supply disruptions from the widening Iran conflict and as it continues to keep pump prices lower than its rivals’.

The company, which mainly distributes liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) used for cooking, derives around 22 per cent of its revenue from the commercial sale and distribution of petrol and diesel.

For the latest financial year ended Dec 31, 2025, Union Gas reported record revenues totalling $137.9 million across its businesses, up almost 10 per cent year on year.

This was driven by an almost twofold, or 93 per cent, jump in fuel station revenue to $30.3 million, supported by higher sales volumes and contributions from the Dunman Road station, which opened during the year.

However, the company’s costs grew at a faster rate, widening by 14.7 per cent y ear on year to $89.6 million for the full year. Notably, the fuel stations business incurred an overall loss of $1 million despite strong revenues.

This implies that Union Gas did not fully pass on higher costs to consumers in 2025, which was before the Iran war, said Mr Alvin Chow, co-founder of investor education platform Dr Wealth, in a March 19 note.

It could also explain how the company is currently managing to keep its fuel costs lower than its rivals’.

Union Gas chief executive Teo Hark Piang, who could not be reached for comment on this story, told The Straits Times in a 2024 interview that the company’s strategy is to absorb higher costs in favour of customer loyalty and to protect market share.

This was also the case in 2022, when war first broke out between Russia and Ukraine in February that year.

Union Gas also keeps costs low through other measures. Cnergy customers noted that its stations employ fewer staff, with self-service tap-and-go pumps and a stored-value card system to reduce transaction costs.