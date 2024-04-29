Union Gas diversifies into EV infrastructure to secure growth as oil prices turn volatile

SINGAPORE - Local gas distributor Union Gas Holdings has expanded its business to include providing electric vehicle (EV) charging services, as it moves to secure new growth opportunities amid volatile oil and gas prices.

Through a partnership with Deltrix, an established Hong Kong-based charging services provider, Union Gas now has four EV charge points open to the public at its headquarters in Defu Lane, and plans to add 12 more there over the next two years, chief executive Teo Hark Piang told The Straits Times in a recent interview.