Union Gas diversifies into EV infrastructure to secure growth as oil prices turn volatile

Union Gas chief executive Teo Hark Piang says the partnership with Deltrix would enable Union Gas to diversify into green energy amid heightening volatility in oil and natural gas prices. PHOTO: UNION GAS
Kang Wan Chern
Deputy Business Editor
Updated
Apr 29, 2024, 05:46 AM
Published
Apr 29, 2024, 05:00 AM
SINGAPORE - Local gas distributor Union Gas Holdings has expanded its business to include providing electric vehicle (EV) charging services, as it moves to secure new growth opportunities amid volatile oil and gas prices.

Through a partnership with Deltrix, an established Hong Kong-based charging services provider, Union Gas now has four EV charge points open to the public at its headquarters in Defu Lane, and plans to add 12 more there over the next two years, chief executive Teo Hark Piang told The Straits Times in a recent interview.

