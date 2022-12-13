UK manufacturers are sitting on a $40 billion pile of unfinished goods

LONDON – British manufacturers are sitting on almost £24 billion (S$40 billion) worth of unfinished goods that cannot be sold because of persistent supply shortages, a survey from Barclays showed.

The poll showed 72 per cent of the 631 companies in Britain are facing the inventory logjam tied to a lack of components, materials or ingredients. Steel and other metal products are the biggest category of products awaiting completion, followed by food and beverage, plastics, and electronics, the late-October survey released on Tuesday showed.

The reasons cited for the continued strains include the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit, China’s Covid-19 lockdowns, Russia’s war in Ukraine and the pound’s weakness. Given the backlog at factories, British households already suffering under crushing inflation may face even more cost-of-living pressures.

“Consumers may not feel the impact of these problems yet, since stockpiling action by retailers is ensuring a continued flow of goods to the shelves,” the report stated. “However, if the supply chain issues persist for manufacturers, this could ultimately affect end-buyers.”

Almost 60 per cent of the respondents said they are still facing supply chain challenges, and higher energy, raw material and transportation costs are magnifying the difficulties, the survey showed. Two-thirds expected an improvement over the next six months, while 30 per cent foresee little change, it showed.

Despite the difficult environment, labour is still in short supply, as the survey showed manufacturers are seeking to fill more than 250,000 openings, amounting to 14 per cent of the workforce. BLOOMBERG