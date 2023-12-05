UK Christmas sales off to weak start as Brits delay spending

LONDON – British retail sales were sluggish in November as Black Friday discounts failed to lure droves of shoppers struggling with the burden of higher costs of living.

Total sales grew 2.7 per cent in November, compared with the 4.2 per cent growth a year earlier, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and consultancy KPMG said in a report on Dec 5. Sales of non-food items declined, with shoppers particularly avoiding expensive categories, including jewellery and watches.

Christmas is off to a weak start for retailers relying on the crucial period to boost their sales. Festive spending is forecast to drop 13 per cent to £20 billion (S$33.8 billion) in 2023, according to a separate survey by PwC that was also released on Dec 5.

“The cost-of-living crisis has taken its toll on Christmas spending for many households, and the continued economic conditions are testing consumer resilience,” said Mr Paul Martin, British head of retail at KPMG. “We are likely to see a prolonged and well-targeted period of discounting as retailers compete hard for a shrinking pool of spend and will need to clear stock.”

Black Friday started earlier than usual in 2023 and initially gave a much-needed sales boost to retailers, but the momentum failed to last through the month, said Ms Helen Dickinson, chief executive officer of the BRC.

“Retailers are banking on a last-minute flurry of festive frivolity in December,” she said.

There is a chance that shopping may heat up as the number of people saying they will spend less this Christmas season has dropped to 18 per cent from 30 per cent in September, PwC said. The consultancy said most people will do the bulk of their gift buying during the first two weeks of December.

If that does not happen, retailers may struggle with excess inventory, leading to big January sales.

KPMG warned that there could be further casualties in the retail sector, particularly among pure online businesses, which have faced more than 28 consecutive months of sliding sales.

There has been a long line of British retailers that have struggled with the cost-of-living crisis following Covid-19 shutdowns. The past year has seen insolvency filings from low-cost retailer Wilko, fashion and homeware business Cath Kidston, online furniture brand Made.com and fashion chains Joules and M&Co.

Retailers will also face growing cost pressures in 2024 due to a rise in business rates and increase in the minimum wage. BLOOMBERG