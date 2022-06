Thousands of employees across 70 companies in Britain have begun a large-scale trial of working four days a week, while earning the same amount of pay.

The trial is based on the 100:80:100 model - 100 per cent of pay for 80 per cent of the time, in exchange for a commitment to maintain 100 per cent productivity.

Researchers will assess the six-month trial's effect on quality of life and announce the results next year.

