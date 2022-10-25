UBS’ Q3 profit slides 24% but ahead of expectations

ZURICH – UBS on Tuesday reported a 24 per cent fall in third-quarter net profit on a slump in market activity, although it beat expectations due to a rise in new money inflows.

The Swiss bank posted a net profit attributable to shareholders of US$1.73 billion (S$2.5 billion), outpacing the US$1.53 billion forecast by 17 analysts in a company-gathered consensus.

Revenue came in at US$8.2 billion, a marked drop from previous quarters this year.

The collapse of financial markets depressed fee income linked to wealth under management, while client uncertainty reduced trading revenues. Rising interest rates, however, brought more money into the bank’s coffers.

UBS saw a strong inflow of new money, attracting US$17 billion in net new fee-generating assets in wealth management and US$18 billion of net new money in asset management.

UBS said it is targeting share buybacks of around US$5.5 billion this year.

It had said in September that it planned to increase its dividend by 10 per cent and expected 2022 share repurchases to exceed its US$5 billion goal, boosting payouts from its strong balance sheet after scrapping a US$1.4 billion deal to buy US group Wealthfront, an automated wealth management provider.

“We remain confident in our ability to deliver attractive and sustainable capital returns to shareholders,” chief executive Ralph Hamers said in a statement.

At US peers, revenue and earnings were up in most cases, beating analysts’ expectations. But with the looming recession edging closer, US banks are starting to prepare with higher loan provisions. JPMorgan Chase & Co added US$808 million to its loan provisions, while Wells Fargo set aside US$784 million.

HSBC, also reporting on Tuesday, said profits slid 42 per cent in the third quarter due to rising loan losses and asset sales.

UBS is the first of the top-ranking European banks to report earnings. Credit Suisse reports on Thursday, when it is also due to unveil details of a strategic overhaul. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG