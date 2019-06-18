Two good class bungalows up for sale

Two good class bungalows (GCBs) - one at 5 Bin Tong Park in District 10, and the other at 22A King Albert Park in District 21 - have been put up for sale via expression of interest, said sole marketing agent Edmund Tie & Company.

The Bin Tong Park bungalow - a colonial-style, single-storey unit - is a freehold estate with a total land area of 2,611.4 sq m (28,109 sq ft). It has a frontage of 58m, and a swimming pool.

It is in an area that comprises GCB enclaves, such as Leedon Park, Cornwall Gardens, Belmont Park, Rebecca Park and Victoria Park.

The GCB at King Albert Park is also a freehold estate with a total land area of 3,387.6 sq m (36,464 sq ft). The two-storey house has a basement and swimming pool, and is situated on a private cul-de-sac and elevated plot.

It is bounded by Bukit Timah Road and Clementi Road.

Edmund Tie & Company did not give the asking price for both GCBs, but noted that last year, caveats lodged indicated a total sales value of $1.03 billion transacted in the GCB market.

Since last year, the comparable units to 5 Bin Tong Park that changed hands include 65 Bin Tong Park at $48 million (or $2,063 per sq ft) in March 2018, and a newly completed GCB at 43 Belmont Road that was sold at $33.8 million (or $2,243 per sq ft).

Meanwhile, the last King Albert Park site sold was 16 King Albert Park to Far East Organization in March 2017 for $43.8 million (or $1,117 per sq ft).

In 2016, 26 King Albert Park was sold by developer SC Global Developments in January 2016 at $25 million (or $1,493 per sq ft).

Ms Joy Tan, the head of auction and sales at Edmund Tie & Company, said in a statement that both properties are "priced competitively". "We expect strong interest from developers and end users looking to build a house to their own taste," she added.

The expression-of-interest submissions close on July 18 at 3pm.