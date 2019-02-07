Turning to niche field for growth

Starting with a single desk in borrowed office space and just one telephone line, Aik Soon Hardware has grown from being a general hardware dealer to become a specialist distributor of marine and industrial valves.

Founded in 1982 by Mr Quek Bok Teck, the family-owned business is now in the hands of the second generation, with two of Mr Quek's four children and a son-in-law forming Aik Soon's management team.