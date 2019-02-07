SME Spotlight

Turning to niche field for growth

Aik Soon Hardware was founded by Mr Quek Bok Teck in 1982. The family-owned business, which has shifted its business focus from general hardware to valves, is now in the hands of the second generation, with two of Mr Quek's four children and a son-in-law forming its management team.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Published
46 min ago

Aik Soon Hardware excelled by shifting focus from general hardware to valves

Aw Kwan Hong, Harsimran Kaur Arwinderjit Singh, Wong Kar Lye and Xu Zihao

Starting with a single desk in borrowed office space and just one telephone line, Aik Soon Hardware has grown from being a general hardware dealer to become a specialist distributor of marine and industrial valves.

Founded in 1982 by Mr Quek Bok Teck, the family-owned business is now in the hands of the second generation, with two of Mr Quek's four children and a son-in-law forming Aik Soon's management team.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 07, 2019, with the headline 'Turning to niche field for growth'. Print Edition | Subscribe
