Turkish Airlines to order 10 Airbus A-350 jets

Turkish Airlines now has 14 A350-900s and 20 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

Turkish Airlines has decided to purchase 10 additional Airbus A350-900s aircraft, nearly doubling its existing fleet of the widebody planes, the Turkish flag carrier said in a public filing.

It disclosed no financial details in a brief statement, saying only that a decision to acquire the jets in three batches between 2025 and 2027 has been approved by the company board.

Turkish Airlines now has 14 A350-900s and 20 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, which is the European jet’s main competitor in the long-range, widebody market, according to a company spokesman.

An A350-900 was worth €317.4 million (S$464 million) in 2018, when the aircraft manufacturer’s price catalogue was last released.

Manufacturers rarely sell their planes at the advertised prices, usually offering discounts for large orders. AFP

