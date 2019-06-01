Tripartite scheme helps hoteliers redesign jobs

Hoteliers looking to redesign jobs can use an online toolkit and access free workshops under a new scheme to help transform the hotel industry.

The Hotel Job Redesign Initiative, launched yesterday, is aimed at getting hotels to create higher-quality jobs, become more manpower-lean and improve job satisfaction among employees.

More than 100 hotels have pledged to redesign jobs in the year ahead, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower Low Yen Ling in a speech announcing the initiative.

She said hotel employees are "great ambassadors of Singapore", and hoteliers need to ensure staff are equipped to meet the expectations of the new generation of guests, who are more tech-savvy, well-travelled and well-informed.

They can do this through training or redesigning work processes and operations, she said.

"Hotels can overcome manpower constraints and increase productivity while maintaining high-quality service with the automation of routine work," she said, speaking to about 200 hoteliers at the inaugural Hotel Human Capital Conference at Raffles City Convention Centre.

Ms Low said that the hotel industry is the first to organise its own human capital conference.

"I encourage hotels to couple their job redesign efforts with progressive human capital practices that provide good wages, promising career prospects and a vibrant, engaged work environment," she said.

"Apart from benefiting the workers, such progressive practices will certainly make the hotel industry more attractive to job-seekers."

An interactive toolkit - located at www.sha.org.sg/JR-toolkit - includes a solution finder for technology and non-technology solutions, based on the job function and the guest experience that users want to redesign.

There is information on supporting workers through change management and reviewing wages for redesigned jobs, for example.

A page on the Singapore Hotel Association (SHA) website - located at www.sha.org.sg/job-redesign - also has a list of consultants who can advise on redesign.

Hoteliers can tap government funds such as the WorkPro Job Redesign Grant and the Business Improvement Fund for projects.

The initiative is a tripartite collaboration between government agencies Workforce Singapore and Singapore Tourism Board; union representatives from the NTUC Hospitality and Consumer Business Cluster, the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU) and the Attractions, Resorts and Entertainment Union; as well as SHA, representing employers.

SHA president Albert Teo urged hoteliers to be creative in reimagining business processes and be bold in redefining work processes, leveraging technology where possible.

FDAWU general secretary Tan Hock Soon said there are good jobs in the hospitality sector, and that he hopes more hotels will work with the union on joint committees to identify skills that workers need and train them accordingly.