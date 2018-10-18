Training beyond classroom for Worker 4.0

The training of workers in the manufacturing sector is set to go beyond the classroom setting. Several initiatives announced yesterday will, for instance, allow training to be taken to the workplace through online modules as the workforce prepares for Industry 4.0.

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon said yesterday that Singapore wants to make sure its workers are the ultimate beneficiaries of the technological revolution, rather than being left behind. "A successful Industry 4.0 in Singapore is only possible with Worker 4.0," he said, referring to the current era of industrial change.

Dr Koh highlighted that one key initiative is SkillsFuture Singapore's new continuing education and training strategy for advanced manufacturing, which emphasises partnerships between training providers and employers.

