Me & My Money
Trading corporate grind for bespoke gems: A jewellery entrepreneur’s 7-figure leap of faith
- Stephanie Tan left a 13-year corporate career to start Equatorial Bespoke Jewellery, specialising in natural coloured gemstones and bespoke fine jewellery.
- She invested seven figures, mainly in gemstone inventory, using savings and profits from tech stock sales to fund her business.
- Her experience as a silversmith and marketing background help her focus on quality, client education, and customised jewellery commissions.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – After 13 years in the corporate world, Stephanie Tan discovered her true calling in gemstones and jewellery.
Despite being busy with her day job, she took time out of her schedule to train professionally as a silversmith.