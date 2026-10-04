Trading corporate grind for bespoke gems: A jewellery entrepreneur’s 7-figure leap of faith

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Stephanie Tan is the founder of Equatorial Bespoke Jewellery, which specialises in natural coloured gemstones and bespoke fine jewellery.

SINGAPORE – After 13 years in the corporate world, Stephanie Tan discovered her true calling in gemstones and jewellery.

Despite being busy with her day job, she took time out of her schedule to train professionally as a silversmith.