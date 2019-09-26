Trade war, global slowdown dim outlook for Asia: ADB

Asia's economic outlook will dim further amid a global slowdown, with no reprieve in sight for trade tensions between the United States and China, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said yesterday.

Revising projections made in April, the Manila-based regional lender cut its growth forecast for developing Asia this year from 5.7 per cent to 5.4 per cent.

In doing so, it cited a slowdown in world economic activity and trade, the re-escalation of the US-China trade war, and a sharp contraction in the global electronics cycle.

Singapore and Hong Kong, which are heavily reliant on trade and investment, are most susceptible to these headwinds, the ADB said.

It slashed its growth forecast for Singapore this year from 2.6 per cent to 0.7 per cent.

It was also bearish on the outlook for next year, projecting 1.4 per cent growth, down from the previous 2.6 per cent forecast.

"With plummeting exports, economic expansion collapsed from 4.4 per cent year on year in the first half of 2018 to a paltry 0.6 per cent in the same period of 2019," it said in the update to its flagship Asian Development Outlook 2019 report.

Weakening exports and investment slowed growth across different sectors, it said, adding that near-term growth prospects were bleak as the US-China trade conflict bedevils global growth.

The ADB also cut its forecast for Hong Kong this year from 2.5 per cent to 0.3 per cent, and from 2.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent next year. This was due mainly to the trade conflict and domestic turmoil that had "started to weaken inbound tourism and worsen already prudent local economic sentiment, as evidenced by a continued fall in retail sales".

While the trade conflict has weakened overall manufacturing sentiment, the ADB said developing economies such as Vietnam and Bangladesh are poised to benefit from "trade re-direction" as companies consider moving out of China to avoid US tariffs amid the trade war.

Japanese companies such as Uniqlo parent firm Fast Retailing, electronics manufacturer Kyocera and game console maker Nintendo are among those that are reportedly considering shifting - or have already shifted - production lines out of China to reduce exposure to the fallout of the trade war, which has weighed on the world economy.

According to the ADB's forecasts, the US, which expanded 2.9 per cent last year, will grow 2.3 per cent this year and 1.9 per cent next year. It expects China, which grew 6.6 per cent last year, to grow 6.2 per cent this year and 6 per cent next year.

The ADB was slightly bullish on Japan, which grew 0.8 per cent last year, upgrading its forecast for this year from 0.8 per cent to 1.2 per cent. But it trimmed its growth projection for next year from 0.6 per cent to 0.5 per cent.

Japan registered a stronger-than-expected 2.8 per cent expansion in the first quarter, and 1.8 per cent growth in the second quarter.

ADB chief economist Yasuyuki Sawada, responding to a question from The Straits Times, told a news conference in Tokyo that resilient domestic consumption has helped to cushion the impact of the US-China trade war.

He said he was optimistic that the consumption tax hike next Tuesday - from 8 per cent to 10 per cent - will not lead to a recession as it had in 2014, when Tokyo last raised the tax from 5 per cent to 8 per cent. Tokyo was taking steps to help soften the blow for consumers, he added.