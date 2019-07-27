Tough slog ahead for job seekers, say experts

Job seekers will face a tough slog in the months ahead as the latest labour market data indicates that employers are hiring more cautiously, observers said.

They added, however, that mass retrenchments seem unlikely in the second half of the year.

The preliminary figures for the second quarter of this year, released by the Manpower Ministry (MOM) yesterday, showed that unemployment for Singaporeans crept up as the pace of employment growth slowed, though retrenchments dipped.

National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay noted in a Facebook post yesterday that while there was no sudden spike in retrenchment numbers last quarter, retrenchments are seen as an indicator which lags behind economic performance.

Continued fluctuations from quarter to quarter are expected, especially with the continued trade tensions between the United States and China, he said.

"While there may be challenging times ahead, I encourage both workers and employers to take personal responsibility and remain agile and adaptable so as to effectively respond to economic fluctuations, transformations in the future of work as well as an evolving workforce profile," he said.

Job seekers should be prepared for longer recruitment processes, said recruiters.

Mr Clarence Quek, senior client solutions director at recruitment firm Randstad Singapore, said employers are more deliberate and cautious about who they hire. For example, hiring managers are meeting more candidates, and there may be more rounds of interviews.

Still, companies recognise that the candidate experience is an important process that impacts the company's ability to attract talent.

"Therefore, companies will ensure that potential employees are properly and fairly treated throughout the entire interview process through regular updates on the process," Mr Quek said.

ManpowerGroup Singapore country manager Linda Teo said that job seekers can expect to find more contract positions with shorter tenures in the job market as employers find ways to hire people with the skills they need, but without adding to their headcount.

She recommended that job seekers follow best practices such as tailoring their resumes to fit the jobs they are applying for, instead of indiscriminately sending out their CVs.

"They can proactively reach out to potential employers using social media and their network to learn about job opportunities," she added.

MOM advised job seekers who need assistance to visit Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect and the NTUC Employment and Employability Institute's career centres.