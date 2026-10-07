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Tokyo Stock Exchange to remove nearly 700 firms from Topix and add 35 in major reform

After the reshuffle, the Topix index will be composed of 986 stocks, about 40% fewer than the current components.

TOKYO – The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) plans to remove nearly 700 firms from its main Topix index and add 35 companies in the first major reshuffle of its main index, as the exchange continues reforms to attract investors.

After the reshuffle, the Topix index will be composed of 986 stocks, about 40% fewer than the current components, said JPX Market Innovation and Research, a unit of Japan Exchanges Group.

The move comes as the TSE presses ahead with the reform of its trading platform, along with its push to improve corporate governance.

The Topix is the main index tracked by large institutional investors, including the Government Pension Investment Fund, the world’s largest pension fund.

Discount supermarket chain Trial Holdings, utility clothing and workwear retailer Workman, and autonomous driving startup Tier IV are among those joining the index.

Human resources company Pasona Group and ball bearings maker Tsubaki Nakashima are among those being removed.

The exchange will reduce the weightings of those stocks to be removed to zero by July 2028, JPX Market Innovation and Research said.

The exchange will conduct the second round of its regular reshuffle in October 2027. REUTERS