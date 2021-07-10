TikTok lets users apply for jobs with video resumes

NEW YORK • TikTok, the social network known for short entertainment videos popular with young people, has launched a recruiting platform that allows users to respond to job offers with a short video rather than a traditional resume.

Dubbed TikTok Resumes, the pilot programme began on Wednesday and is limited to the United States job market. It is scheduled to last until the end of the month.

"TikTok Resumes is officially open and accepting TikTok video resumes," Mr Nick Tran, the network's global head of marketing, said in a statement.

"We're humbled to be able to partner some of the world's most admired and emerging brands as we pilot a new way for job seekers to showcase their experiences and skill sets in creative and authentic ways," he added.

Recruiters can post their job offers on a dedicated site, and TikTokers can apply there by submitting a video and adding the hashtag #TikTokResumes to it.

"#CareerTok is already a thriving subculture on the platform," Mr Tran said. "And we can't wait to see how the community embraces TikTok Resumes and helps to reimagine recruiting and job discovery."

Companies like Chipotle, Abercrombie & Fitch, Shopify, Target and World Wrestling Entertainment are using the feature to recruit young people under 25 known as "Generation Z".

Restaurant chain Chipotle said it hopes the new initiative will help it to recruit 15,000 additional employees it needs to meet demand.

"Due to a tight job market, Chipotle continues to experiment with new methods to meet potential candidates wherever they are," it said in a statement released on Thursday.

After the Covid-19 pandemic caused a record downturn last year, the US economy has bounced back strongly this year, aided by vaccination campaigns.

But many sectors, particularly those that offer low wages, are struggling to recruit.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE