Tighter safeguards needed for BNPL code of conduct, especially relating to younger consumers

SINGAPORE – A code of conduct for Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) players in Singapore was formalised on Tuesday with measures to guard against consumer overspending.

But questions have been raised about whether more or tighter measures need to be in place to safeguard those in the younger age groups.

Associate professor of information systems Jan Ondrus of Essec Business School Asia-Pacific said there should probably be a tighter set of regulations for those who are 18 to 21.

He added that this will ensure that not every person can sign up once he or she reaches 18, especially since many of them do not have an income yet.

“By being able to buy something because they do not have to pay today (but) they can pay later, a lot of young people might not be aware of the risks that go with BNPL,” Prof Ondrus said.

He added that he is also a parent and would be worried if his children could take some credits for purchases and end up chalking up a big bill.

Communications manager Kelly Chiew, 29, said BNPL can be a very dangerous tool for young teenagers who are not as financially aware or do not have financial discipline.

She uses BNPL apps Pace and Atome for purchases above $1,000 like a spa treatment or an electric desk.

She is, however, very careful not to overspend and will keep track of her expenses daily.

Former BNPL user Jorge Sng, 23, said even 16-year-olds could access BNPL easily using their parents’ identity.

Ms Elaine Koh, senior director for South & South-east Asia non-bank financial institutions at Fitch Ratings, said: “People have been known to sort of circumvent age limits on digital services by using their parents’ or relatives’ identifying information.”

She said it is therefore incumbent on the adults to ensure their identifying information is not misused.

Mr Sng suggested that BNPL platforms could require users to take a picture of themselves holding their identity cards, which clearly show their date of birth, to sign up for an account.