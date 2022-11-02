Tighter safeguards needed for BNPL code of conduct, especially relating to younger consumers

SINGAPORE – A code of conduct for Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) players in Singapore was formalised on Tuesday with measures to guard against consumer overspending.
But questions have been raised about whether more or tighter measures need to be in place to safeguard those in the younger age groups.
Associate professor of information systems Jan Ondrus of Essec Business School Asia-Pacific said there should probably be a tighter set of regulations for those who are 18 to 21.
He added that this will ensure that not every person can sign up once he or she reaches 18, especially since many of them do not have an income yet.
“By being able to buy something because they do not have to pay today (but) they can pay later, a lot of young people might not be aware of the risks that go with BNPL,” Prof Ondrus said.
He added that he is also a parent and would be worried if his children could take some credits for purchases and end up chalking up a big bill.
Communications manager Kelly Chiew, 29, said BNPL can be a very dangerous tool for young teenagers who are not as financially aware or do not have financial discipline.
She uses BNPL apps Pace and Atome for purchases above $1,000 like a spa treatment or an electric desk.
She is, however, very careful not to overspend and will keep track of her expenses daily.
Former BNPL user Jorge Sng, 23, said even 16-year-olds could access BNPL easily using their parents’ identity.
Ms Elaine Koh, senior director for South & South-east Asia non-bank financial institutions at Fitch Ratings, said: “People have been known to sort of circumvent age limits on digital services by using their parents’ or relatives’ identifying information.”
She said it is therefore incumbent on the adults to ensure their identifying information is not misused.
Mr Sng suggested that BNPL platforms could require users to take a picture of themselves holding their identity cards, which clearly show their date of birth, to sign up for an account.
For now, younger consumers using BNPL payment options remain in the minority.
In a parliamentary reply in April, the Government stated that more than 85 per cent of BNPL users in Singapore are 25 or older and they account for more than 90 per cent of total BNPL transaction values.
Observers also voiced concerns about the spending limit of $2,000.
They worry that a borrower can owe $2,000 to each BNPL player and end up accumulating large debts with multiple companies.
“The accumulated balances could end up being quite significant relative to, say, your median monthly income which is about $4,500 to $5,000 in Singapore,” Ms Koh said.
This concern should be addressed by a credit-sharing bureau which will share users’ credit information – such as outstanding BNPL balances, missed payments, delinquencies and other personal information.
Consumer credit reporting company Experian, which launched the world’s first BNPL bureau in January, will run this credit bureau in Singapore.
As the code is industry-led and evolving, more fine-tuning could be made along the way.
Ms Koh said the code of conduct specifies only that the BNPL providers will collect some simple identity information but there is no mention of a need for credit checks before a user can transact on a platform.
Under the current code, an additional credit assessment is done only when a borrower exceeds the $2,000 spending limit.
Ms Koh said this is unlike in Australia, where there is an initial assessment where BNPL providers will have to determine if the repayment terms are suitable for the borrower, whether the person can pay the instalments and the mental capacity of the borrower.
She added that there is a need for an independent committee to oversee the actions of the BNPL players and make sure they are complying with the code.
“Who is policing that? Does the audit process stretch to the extent of enforcement and actually revoking membership?” said Ms Koh.
The BNPL code of conduct is developed by the Singapore FinTech Association and eight industry players including Atome, Grab Financial Group and Shopback, under the guidance of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).
Unlike financial institutions which are regulated by MAS, the authority is taking a lighter approach and letting the BNPL industry set its own standards and safeguards.
MAS has said it will continue to monitor developments in the sector and work with the industry to address any risks to consumers.