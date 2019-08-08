Tighter oversight of market

Tighter oversight over the market here is on the cards as the regulatory arm of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) seeks to increase trust and accountability.

The measures it will take include setting up a whistle-blowing office, standardising best practices and raising the accountability of auditors, sponsors and issue managers.

SGX Regulation chief executive Tan Boon Gin said: "We are looking to increase our regulatory presence in order to strengthen investor confidence and deter wrongdoing."

A working group will also be formed to review the retail bonds framework - for instance, how retail investors could receive more support when bond issuers default.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS