Tight curbs to keep China property cooling into 2022: Poll

BEIJING • China's property downturn is expected to continue into the first half of next year, with home prices and sales falling as tight credit policies and a looming property tax dampen demand, a Reuters poll showed.

A key growth driver in the world's second-largest economy, the sector has slowed sharply in recent months - with sentiment shaken by tight regulations and a growing liquidity crisis that has engulfed some of China's largest and most indebted developers.

Forecasts for home prices and property investment are gloomier than the last poll in August.

Average home prices are estimated to fall 1 per cent in the first half of next year, according to 14 analysts and economists surveyed from Nov 26 to Dec 1.

For this year, prices are now expected to rise 2.6 per cent, down from a forecast of 3.5 per cent in the last poll and following a gain of around 4.9 per cent last year.

The "downward trend in home prices has emerged" due to tight quotas on home loans, worries about a property tax and weak demand, said Huatai Securities analyst Chen Shen.

On the demand side, property sales by floor area are forecast to slump 16 per cent, compared with a 27.7 per cent rise in the same period this year.

The expectation for the supply side is also gloomy, with property investment seen dropping 3 per cent, versus a 15 per cent rise in the first half of this year.

Rapidly deteriorating conditions in the sector have prompted speculation that policymakers may start to dial back tough restrictions - and even cut interest rates if economic growth falters too sharply.

But most China watchers expect the authorities to largely stick to the curbs even as they fine-tune regulations, including marginal loosening of credit policies.

China Merchants Securities economist Zhao Ke said: "Cities will relax restrictions on purchases, sales, loans and curbs on lowering selling prices according to local conditions."

Policymakers recently made some tweaks to help genuine home buyers and some local authorities have moved to ease developers' financial crunch. The city of Chengdu in Sichuan last week issued a notice to ensure developers receive funds from pre-sold properties and fresh loans.

Among the 14 interviewees, four expect pilot testing of a property tax to be expanded to some wealthy cities, like Shanghai and Shenzhen, by the end of this year at the earliest, and eight think they will be introduced next year.

How will the tax affect home prices? Most people think it depends on the rate, though the announcement of the list of pilot cities is expected to rein in soaring prices in the short term.

Over the next two or three years, most agree that property will be more affordable under Chinese President Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" campaign and the government slogan: "Houses are for living in, not for speculation".

