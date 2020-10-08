Thousands face online payment disruptions after Wirecard's exit

Thousands of customers are experiencing disruptions to online payments as the fallout arising from troubled financial services provider Wirecard's exit continues.

Telco M1 has stopped its monthly recurring payment option, requiring customers to instead pay their bills through the AXS option in the My M1 app. Likewise, Safra has suspended online payment services due to the cessation of Wirecard's services in Singapore.

Meanwhile, Starbucks customers are unable to access some services on the coffee chain's app. These include top-up and automatic top-up services for Starbucks cards, as well as e-gift card services.

Wirecard pulled the plug on its services last Thursday, leaving local businesses scrambling to switch payment providers.