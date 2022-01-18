This 'new kid on the block' agency got its first break from an en bloc sale in Holland Village

Young and dynamic is how real estate agency Singapore Realtors Inc (SRI) describes itself, as it continues to home in on ways to stand out in the crowd.

Spotting an opportunity in Singapore’s mature real estate market, Mr Tony Koe, 50, as well as Mr Bruce Lye and Mr Benson Koh, both 39, set up SRI in 2016.

They did not want SRI to be just another traditional agency. As chief executive Koe says: “In SRI, we strongly believe in a culture of open feedback, challenging ourselves to innovate and to implement the many ideas brought to the table.”

Such ideas include developing its hybrid business model which offers consultancy and brokerage services under one roof, eschewing traditional office layouts to encourage a co-working environment, and developing its own applications for property research and data insight.

A steady expansion

Explaining SRI’s beginning, Mr Koe says: “International real estate consultancy firms in Singapore used to have an associate arm (agency business). Over the last decade, all but one of these firms have exited the agency business.”

He and managing partners, Mr Lye and Mr Koh, who all come from property backgrounds, decided to fill this gap with SRI’s hybrid business model.

Its main focus in 2016 was the residential resale sector. Mr Koe adds: “With a much higher absolute quantum, residential still makes up the largest proportion of our annual revenue”.

SRI introduced its business space service in 2017, and project marketing in October 2018. It is now marketing more than 70 projects, such as the 1,862-unit Normanton Park, near Kent Ridge Park.