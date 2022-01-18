This 'new kid on the block' agency got its first break from an en bloc sale in Holland Village

Young and dynamic is how real estate agency Singapore Realtors Inc (SRI) describes itself, as it continues to home in on ways to stand out in the crowd.
Spotting an opportunity in Singapore’s mature real estate market, Mr Tony Koe, 50, as well as Mr Bruce Lye and Mr Benson Koh, both 39, set up SRI in 2016.
They did not want SRI to be just another traditional agency. As chief executive Koe says: “In SRI, we strongly believe in a culture of open feedback, challenging ourselves to innovate and to implement the many ideas brought to the table.”
Such ideas include developing its hybrid business model which offers consultancy and brokerage services under one roof, eschewing traditional office layouts to encourage a co-working environment, and developing its own applications for property research and data insight.
A steady expansion
Explaining SRI’s beginning, Mr Koe says: “International real estate consultancy firms in Singapore used to have an associate arm (agency business). Over the last decade, all but one of these firms have exited the agency business.”
He and managing partners, Mr Lye and Mr Koh, who all come from property backgrounds, decided to fill this gap with SRI’s hybrid business model.
Its main focus in 2016 was the residential resale sector. Mr Koe adds: “With a much higher absolute quantum, residential still makes up the largest proportion of our annual revenue”.
SRI introduced its business space service in 2017, and project marketing in October 2018. It is now marketing more than 70 projects, such as the 1,862-unit Normanton Park, near Kent Ridge Park.
SRI would later offer capital market solutions, including investment management and financial advisory services to institutions, family offices and funds, after its first big break - helming an en bloc sale - in 2018. Last year, it started providing auction services for property.
Big breaks, right timing
SRI entered the collective sale’s fray in mid-2017, says Mr Koe. “The initial months were tough as we had to knock on doors for pitching opportunities”.
After many failed attempts, “we finally got our break when the collective sale committee of Olina Lodge decided to give the opportunity to us, as the new kid on the block.”
As marketing agent for the 67-unit freehold Olina Lodge, SRI oversaw the sale to Kheng Leong, for $230.9 million in April 2018 – its largest deal to date.
The firm made breakthroughs such as selling a good class bungalow in Cluny Hill for a record $63.7 million in May last year. That translated to $4,291 psf on 14,843 sq ft land area – exceeding the $4,005 psf figure set earlier in the year for a bungalow in Nassim Road on a much larger 32,159 sq ft.
SRI was also the exclusive marketing agent for a penthouse at the 14-unit, ultra-luxury freehold condominium Les Maisons Nassim. It was sold for $75 million in October last year, at $6,210 psf, which Mr Koe says is the “highest ever for an apartment, based on lodged caveats”.
SRI’s efforts have paid off. In 2019, revenue grew by 50 per cent from the previous year, and in 2020, revenue rose more than 60 per cent.
Thriving amid challenges
But it was not all smooth sailing during the pandemic. Before the circuit breaker in 2020, SRI was about to sign a contract for a bigger office in Great World City.
“Months of planning instantly went down the drain as we had to evaluate how hybrid-work would reshape office usage and demand post-pandemic… It was a big call when we decided to go ahead with the expansion plans,” says Mr Koe.
Despite more recent disruptions, such as new cooling measures effected last December, SRI is confident it will continue to hit more home runs.
Mr Koe says: “Since inception, our sales force has grown by almost eightfold in five short years. SRI has invested over $3 million in the past couple of years to increase efficiency for the support team and sales force by developing our own applications for property research and data insights.
“We will continue to invest heavily in research, technology, training and branding in the coming years to add value to everyone around us.”