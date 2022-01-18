This home-grown health research firm develops new diagnostic tools to save more lives

No one likes an invasive test at the clinic.

Enter INEX Innovate, spun off from the National University of Singapore by a team of specialists in feto-maternal care and women’s oncology, which produces diagnostic test kits that banish much of the anxiety associated with such tests.

Chief executive officer Kane Black, 42, believes that with its strong background in molecular diagnostics and women’s health, the company is well-placed to cater to a largely underserved market.

“Test kits that can detect women-specific illnesses and diseases, such as ovarian or breast cancer, through a standard blood draw can help ease any concerns or fears to do with routine health checks such as mammograms,” he says.

“Such patient-friendly, non-invasive methods of screening and testing will, we believe, encourage more women to get tested and hence treated early, vastly improving their chances of recovery.”

Many women find mammograms, a common screening procedure for breast cancer, stressful and painful. INEX’s EpiDx® test, which detects malignant breast cancer cells using blood samples, could become a diagnostic alternative by the end of this year.

Mr Black says: “By distributing it to general practitioners, and with the minimally invasive nature of the test, INEX Innovate believes EpiDx® can encourage more women to screen for breast cancer, without the discomfort, and get treated early if diagnosed.”

Doing its part for society

INEX Innovate switched gears briefly during the pandemic to cope with the demand for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and Covid-19 test kits.

“We mobilised our clinical laboratory iGene Laboratory into action, quickly becoming one of Singapore’s first private laboratories to begin PCR testing for Covid-19 in 2020. To date, we’ve tested hundreds of thousands of patients,” says Mr Black.