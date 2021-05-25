Core inflation

Third straight positive reading

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Core inflation in Singapore continued to pick up in April, with the third straight month of positive reading after a year in negative territory. Official data out yesterday showed that the rise was driven by smaller declines in electricity and gas costs, as well as that of retail goods.

