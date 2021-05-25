Core inflation in Singapore continued to pick up in April, with the third straight month of positive reading after a year in negative territory. Official data out yesterday showed that the rise was driven by smaller declines in electricity and gas costs, as well as that of retail goods.
Core inflation
Third straight positive reading
- Published1 hour ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles daily and stand to win ST rewards,
including the ST News Tablet worth $398.
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel for ST Read and Win now.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 25, 2021, with the headline 'Third straight positive reading'. Subscribe
Topics: