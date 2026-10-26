Headstart On Record Podcast
The world is on fire but hey I have matcha: How little treats are helping us deal with uncertainty
In this episode, Kai Wen and Sue-Ann discuss why people buy trendy but “useless” things as a way to treat themselves.
Is there a limit to how much a person can spend before it becomes indulgent? Find out about the “little treat” economy, and why people sometimes shift their spending toward small luxuries when bigger purchases start feeling out of reach.
Highlights (click/tap above):
0:00 Introduction to treating yourself and small joys
4:37 “Little treats” vs major life milestones
9:30 Doom spending, instant gratification, and the “little treat” economy
15:10 Balancing present enjoyment with long-term financial security
19:12 Underconsumption core vs collecting and hoarding
23:20 Practical budgeting strategies
Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ
Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X
Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa
Hosts: See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg) and Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg)
Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim and Yang Jiesan Cruz
Executive producer: Elizabeth Law
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