The world is on fire but hey I have matcha: How little treats are helping us deal with uncertainty

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Labubus, blind boxes, bubble tea. Why do we keep buying things we don’t need?

In this episode, Kai Wen and Sue-Ann discuss why people buy trendy but “useless” things as a way to treat themselves.

Is there a limit to how much a person can spend before it becomes indulgent? Find out about the “little treat” economy, and why people sometimes shift their spending toward small luxuries when bigger purchases start feeling out of reach.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:00 Introduction to treating yourself and small joys

4:37 “Little treats” vs major life milestones

9:30 Doom spending, instant gratification, and the “little treat” economy

15:10 Balancing present enjoyment with long-term financial security

19:12 Underconsumption core vs collecting and hoarding

23:20 Practical budgeting strategies

Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ

Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X

Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa

Hosts: See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg) and Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim and Yang Jiesan Cruz

Executive producer: Elizabeth Law

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Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.