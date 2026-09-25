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The trouble of friend group holidays and is the US still the best investment destination?

Synopsis: Every Monday, get a head start in your personal finance, career and life with The Straits Times.

Our friend circles shrink as we get older. Whose fault is it?

In this episode, therapist Cao Zhikai shares how we can deal with losing friends as we enter adulthood, and what we can do to combat that feeling of loss.

Going on a holiday can be a good break, but can also turn into a nightmare if friends do not get along. How do we square having fun with different friendship habits while travelling?

In this episode, we delve into full disclosures, pre-trip talks and balancing different travel agendas within the same group.

The US markets have been on a tear in recent years, but is it always a good place to invest?

In this episode, Endowus’ Sheryl Choong and OCBC’s Afdhal Rahman look at how to buy into the US’ growth, while avoiding common investor pitfalls.

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Hosts: Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg) and See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producers: Elizabeth Law

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Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.