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Jensen Huang had over 60 executives reporting to him, and Nvidia had no known succession plan.

SINGAPORE – Jensen Huang’s sudden departure from Nvidia has left a huge leadership vacuum and thousands of shareholders in the lurch.

This should send a powerful message to boards and regulators everywhere, including Singapore: No company, however successful, should become so dependent on one individual that his or her unexpected departure threatens the company’s future.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and transformed it into one of the world’s most valuable companies, resigned as chief executive and director on Nov 12 after reports surfaced about his personal relationships and their potential security implications. Nvidia has appointed its chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim chief while searching for a permanent successor.

The issue is not Huang’s private life, nor is there any need to diminish his extraordinary achievements. Instead, it is whether Nvidia’s board had adequately prepared for the eventuality that the man synonymous with the company might suddenly become unavailable.

It is a question that should concern every shareholder, especially in Singapore, where dozens of listed companies are closely identified with the founders or are largely family-owned.

Founder-led companies often outperform precisely because their leader possess exceptional vision, determination and entrepreneurial instincts. However, outperformance can breed complacency and over-reliance on that individual.

The danger is that if a founder becomes larger than the company, directors may become reluctant to challenge decisions, senior executives may hesitate to disagree, and shareholders may place excessive faith in that founder’s judgment.

Stated differently, the danger is that good corporate governance is sacrificed to a cult of personality.

In Nvidia’s case, reports indicate that Huang had at least 60 executives reporting directly to him but with no obvious successor publicly identified. This raises an uncomfortable question: How did the board exercise effective oversight when so much authority and institutional knowledge reside in only one person?

An independent board must be more than just a collection of rubber stampers who meet periodically to approve management proposals and collect directors’ fees.

Its fundamental responsibility is to protect the company and its shareholders – and this includes the consequences of excessive dependence on an exceptionally successful boss.

Hyflux: Singapore’s own cautionary tale

Singapore need not look overseas for lessons. Consider Hyflux, once celebrated as a homegrown success story with its charismatic founder Olivia Lum.

Lum was widely admired for building a water treatment business that became a beacon for Singaporean entrepreneurship. Her achievements attracted considerable public recognition and investor confidence, yet Hyflux eventually collapsed, unable to pay its debts and leaving thousands of shareholders and 34,000 holders of preference shares and perpetual securities with nothing.

Central to its difficulties was the Tuaspring integrated water and power project whose commercial viability depended heavily on electricity sales. When electricity prices fell sharply, so did the project’s viability.

With hindsight, it is reasonable to ask whether too much faith in the founder contributed significantly to insufficient scrutiny of the associated risks. Were directors sufficiently sceptical of management’s assumptions? Did they adequately challenge the company’s expansion into a new business area? Were shareholders properly told of the risks?

Hyflux illustrates a basic weakness that can arise in founder-dominated companies: When the founder’s reputation becomes a substitute for rigorous scrutiny, shareholders may pay a very high price.

Is Singapore’s governance framework sufficient?

In Singapore, the Code of Corporate Governance requires boards of companies listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to establish nominating committees (NCs) responsible for reviewing succession plans for directors, the chairman, the chief executive, and key management personnel.

In addition, SGX’s practice guidance says that succession planning must ensure orderly replacement of board members and key management personnel, and this must include contingency planning “for preparedness against sudden and unforeseen changes”.

In practice, NCs generally interpret “sudden and unforeseen changes” to encompass any unexpected leadership vacuum, including:

Medical or personal emergencies such as the sudden death, critical illness, or incapacitation of a CEO, executive director, or key board chair;

Abrupt departures such as unexpected resignations, terminations for cause, or sudden disqualification of a director or senior executive;

External or operational shocks, including rapidly escalating business crises, regulatory actions, or acute governance disputes – such as sudden leadership conflicts in family-owned enterprises – that force immediate leadership restructuring.

The issue, therefore, is not the absence of rules but whether those rules are effectively observed by listcos.

A company can easily comply formally with succession-planning requirements without actually convincing shareholders that a credible successor really exists.

How many firms can confidently assure investors that they have someone capable of taking over tomorrow if their founder-CEO unexpectedly departs today?

How many NCs have genuinely tested their succession arrangements rather than simply placing a rubber stamp that says the matter has been duly discussed?

Perhaps companies, particularly those where the founder exercises substantial influence, should be required to disclose their succession and contingency plans, or at least whether potential successors have been identified and developed.

An interesting consideration is this: Where do companies stand on marital indiscretions or infidelities involving top management or charismatic founder-CEOs?

Should such transgressions, especially when they involve another staff member, lead to automatic dismissal or resignation?

Undoubtedly, this is a sensitive and complex issue, so perhaps it is best that all companies – not just those dominated by influential founders – discuss internally where they stand if and when key personnel succumb to temptations outside of marriage.

This will require consideration of the values that the company holds sacred and wishes to uphold.

True independence is crucial

The problem is that succession planning, however thorough, is not enough. It has to be complemented by independent directors who are genuinely prepared to challenge the status quo and prevent directorial groupthink from setting in.

Note that independence cannot be measured solely by the absence of family relationships, business dealings or other connections.

A director who has served alongside a powerful founder for many years may technically satisfy independence requirements yet find it psychologically difficult to question that founder’s decisions.

This is why periodic board renewal, independent evaluation and willingness to challenge major capital expenditure plans are essential. Independent directors must remember that their duty is owed to the company and its shareholders, and not to the founder who invited them to the board.

The Securities Investors Association (Singapore) (SIAS) stands ready to assist – but will have to take its cue from shareholders

For the past 27 years, SIAS has helped level the playing field for the minorities of dozens of companies in dealings with major shareholders and bigger counterparts through constructive engagement rather than outright confrontation.

It has been a fruitful approach, yielding many successes.

But as sound as this approach may be, legal action cannot be ruled out where serious governance lapses occur, or where directors refuse to address legitimate shareholder concerns, or where losses are due to actionable misconduct.

However, even though SIAS has raised succession issues with family-owned companies via its Three Questions for Annual General Meetings, it must be noted that the primary responsibility for questioning Boards must rest with shareholders and not necessarily SIAS.

It is incumbent on the true owners of a company’s capital to raise the issues discussed here, including substantive director independence, founder-CEO longevity or over-reliance, succession planning and contingency arrangements. This can be either at AGMs or through other channels mandated by listing rules.

Only when all these avenues have not borne fruit can SIAS enter the picture.

The ultimate test

The Jensen Huang episode should encourage regulators, directors and investors to reconsider the risks of over-dependence on charismatic corporate leaders.

The ultimate test of a well-governed company is not simply how brilliantly it performs under an outstanding leader but really whether it can continue to prosper when that leader is no longer at the helm.

Good governance means ensuring that the company is always bigger than the person running it. There are protections in place to ensure this, but they require all stakeholders to play their part.