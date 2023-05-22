ST HeadSTart: The Great Resignation wave is ending | Can you make money from impact investing?

Why paying ABSD for a second property beats setting up a trust; 42 from S’pore in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list

Good morning!

Remember the Great Resignation? A recent survey by Milieu Insight for The Straits Times has revealed that the pandemic-induced phenomenon, where as many as seven out of 10 Singaporean workers were planning on leaving their jobs within six months, is sharply reversing.

Now, a greater proportion of local employees indicate that they are likely to stay put in their jobs as rising costs of living and returning travel demand reinforces the need for job security and stability, senior correspondent Krist Boo reports.

For those still in the market for better career prospects, hybrid working is a crucial factor for Singaporeans when weighing up job offers.

After speaking with some employees and recruiters, business correspondent Cheow Sue-Ann discovers that having the option of spending some time at the office and some at home were key factors in employee satisfaction.

Why are flexible working arrangements important to you? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg

Have you heard about impact investing and wanted to know more about what it is? If so, don't miss associate editor and senior columnist Lee Su Shyan's In The Money column this week, where she delves into this approach to investing and how you can make money from it.

If you find the selection of articles insightful, consider sharing this newsletter with a friend. Thanks, and have a good week ahead!