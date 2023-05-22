ST HeadSTart: The Great Resignation wave is ending | Can you make money from impact investing?

Why paying ABSD for a second property beats setting up a trust; 42 from S’pore in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list
Remember the Great Resignation? A recent survey by Milieu Insight for The Straits Times has revealed that the pandemic-induced phenomenon, where as many as seven out of 10 Singaporean workers were planning on leaving their jobs within six months, is sharply reversing.
Now, a greater proportion of local employees indicate that they are likely to stay put in their jobs as rising costs of living and returning travel demand reinforces the need for job security and stability, senior correspondent Krist Boo reports.
For those still in the market for better career prospects, hybrid working is a crucial factor for Singaporeans when weighing up job offers.
After speaking with some employees and recruiters, business correspondent Cheow Sue-Ann discovers that having the option of spending some time at the office and some at home were key factors in employee satisfaction.
Have you heard about impact investing and wanted to know more about what it is? If so, don't miss associate editor and senior columnist Lee Su Shyan's In The Money column this week, where she delves into this approach to investing and how you can make money from it.
The Great Resignation wave is ending, with power shift from workers to bosses
The tide is reversing a year after acute talent shortages let workers call the shots over job picks, salaries and working conditions.
askST Jobs: What do employers think of job seekers who left their previous jobs without an offer?
Quitting a job without an offer in hand may be perceived unfavourably by interviewers, says an expert.
Hybrid work becoming a crucial factor for job applicants in S'pore
Positions in firms with compulsory five-day work weeks have become harder to fill, recruiters said.
Let’s have another circuit breaker to form an equal partnership with AI
Over-reliance on artificial intelligence may deprive us of the time and space to find deeper meaning in our cultural consumption, writes journalist Tay Hong Yi.
Why paying ABSD for a second property beats setting up a trust
Buying a property under a trust now requires an upfront Additional Buyers Stamp Duty of 65 per cent of the purchase price.
Investors are turning towards impact investing
Wealthy investors and family offices are looking at impact investing. What is it, and can you make money from it?
Me & My Money: Wise exec can afford to quit job, but continues to work to help firm succeed
Nilan Peiris continues to clock in to work every day, attributing it to a genuine interest in helping customers to save on costs when remitting money.
42 promising young individuals from S’pore in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list
They include the founder of King of Fried Rice, the co-founders of local video publisher Our Grandfather Story and singer Shye.
Jobs transformation map launched for S’pore hotel workers
Under the road map, resources will be made available for employers and employees to access skills upgrading and job transformation programmes.
Morgan Stanley weighs cutting 7% of Asia investment bank jobs
The cuts are part of Morgan Stanley’s plan to reduce about 3,000 jobs globally by the end of this quarter.
