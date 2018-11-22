News analysis

The good news hidden in China's slowing economy

Published
40 min ago

There's good news hidden in China's tumbling stock markets and slowing economy.

A government bid to curb risky lending, clean up industry, and restrain home prices is holding firm even as growth heads for its slowest annual pace in almost 30 years and the United States' trade stand-off threatens to deepen.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Thank you for reading The Straits Times

You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.

What is Premium?

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 22, 2018, with the headline 'The good news hidden in China's slowing economy'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content