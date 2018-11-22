Premium
News analysis
The good news hidden in China's slowing economy
There's good news hidden in China's tumbling stock markets and slowing economy.
A government bid to curb risky lending, clean up industry, and restrain home prices is holding firm even as growth heads for its slowest annual pace in almost 30 years and the United States' trade stand-off threatens to deepen.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?