Thailand’s September car production drops 6.08% on year

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Thailand is Southeast Asia’s biggest auto production centre and an export base for some of the world’s top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda.

BANGKOK – Car production in Thailand dropped 6.08% in September from 2025 to 120,319 units, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Oct 27 .

The reading followed a rise of 10.93% in August.

Thailand is Southeast Asia’s biggest auto production centre. It is an export base for some of the world’s top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda.

The FTI maintained its annual auto production target at 1.45 million units, after cutting it in July from the 1.5 million unit figure set at the start of 2026 .

September domestic car sales rose 14.28% from 2025 , following a rise of 25.59% in August, the federation said.

The increase was driven by electric vehicles, said Surapong Paisitpattanapong, spokesperson of the FTI’s Automotive Industry Club.

Car exports rose 4.55% year on year in September, compared to a fall of 2.04% in August , the FTI said.

Thai carmakers have resumed production after flooding in September , the FTI’s auto club said.

Flooding disrupted operations at automakers and parts suppliers, and killed at least 80 people. REUTERS