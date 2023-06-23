Thailand to tighten listing rules as stocks whacked by scams

BANGKOK - Thailand plans to tighten listing rules as a major accounting scandal, debt defaults and unexplained share gyrations rattle investors, putting the nation’s key stock index on course for its first back-to-back quarterly loss in three years.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand’s (SET) board on Wednesday approved a “sweeping revamp of listing regulations” that includes increasing the ratio of free-float and setting a higher threshold for profitability and shareholder’s equity.

The new rules, once endorsed by the market regulator, will also apply to the Market for Alternative Investment board for smaller companies, the bourse said in a statement.

Thai stocks are the worst performers in Asia in 2023, with foreign investors offloading a net US$3.1 billion (S$4.2 billion) so far, the most among Asia’s emerging markets.

Excessive volatility in some shares, including the nation’s most-valuable company, and an accounting scandal that has led to a bond default at a listed electric cables-maker are among the latest events to shake investor confidence in the US$535 billion market.

“There is an urgency for all related agencies to take serious action to prevent any future incidents,” said Mr Niwes Hemvachiravarakorn, a high-net worth individual investor and founder of Thai Value Investor Club.

“Any further delay would affect investors’ confidence in the Thai market.”

About US$9 billion of Delta Electronics (Thailand)’s market value was shaved off in a single day after the exchange placed curbs on trading this week when the company failed to explain the reasons for a sharp rally in prior sessions.

The gyrations prompted warnings from analysts that the stock may be axed from some indices, triggering more volatility. Delta attributed its share-price fluctuations to “market conditions and external factors beyond our control”.

Investors have also been hit by a slump in Stark Corp that has seen its shares plummet to near-zero – slashing its value to about US$11 million from this year’s peak of US$1.2 billion.

The company has defaulted on its bonds, and a special audit revealed accounting irregularities in the past two years that has left it with liabilities exceeding assets.

All Inspire Development and Cho Thavee are among other local companies that have recently defaulted on bond payments.

The market turmoil prompted Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith to urge the Securities and Exchange Commission to take steps to protect the interests of investors and rebuild confidence.

Mr Srettha Thavisin, a prime ministerial candidate of the Pheu Thai Party that is part of a coalition seeking to form the next government following Thailand’s May 14 election, said on Twitter that the troubles in the market were the results of regulatory loopholes.

Harsher punishments

Mr Srettha, a former business tycoon, called for harsher punishment of capital market offenders, including jail terms, to rid the impression “that Thai stock market is a market that can be easily manipulated. Otherwise, these events will repeat over and over again until both Thai and foreign investors lose confidence in the Thai market.”

Thailand’s benchmark SET Index fell 0.8 per cent to close at 1,509.31 on Thursday, the lowest level since March 2021. The gauge is down 6.2 per cent this quarter, extending this year’s slump to 9.6 per cent, the biggest decliner in Asia.

On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission held an online seminar for about 800 directors of listed companies to remind them of the importance of corporate governance and their roles and duties in ensuring a robust capital market, the regulator said in a statement. BLOOMBERG