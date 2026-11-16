Thai GDP growth rebounds as AI drives investments, exports

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The pickup showed the growing impact of the global AI investment cycle on Thailand, where electronics exports and private investment have surged.

BANGKOK – Thailand shed its place as South-east Asia’s slowest-growing major economy in the third quarter, with the artificial intelligence boom powering exports while masking persistent weakness in household spending and tourism.

Gross domestic product in the three months through September rose 2.9% from a year earlier, the National Economic and Social Development Council said on Nov 16. That was below the 3.1% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Second quarter growth was restated at 2.4% from 1.9%.

The pickup partly reflected a favourable comparison with a year earlier, when US tariffs and a border conflict with Cambodia disrupted trade. But it also showed the growing impact of the global AI investment cycle on Thailand, where electronics exports and private investment have surged.

Investment growth accelerated to 11.8% in the third quarter, while exports jumped 18.3%, the council said. Household consumption ticked up just 2.5%, while government spending shrank 1.6%.

The economic data put Thailand ahead of the Philippines, which expanded 2.1% in the quarter. The country still trailed most regional peers, with Vietnam growing almost 10% and Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia all expanding more than 5%.

Growth above 3% has become unusual for Thailand, an ageing tiger economy constrained by high household debt and limited fiscal room. The country last grew more than 3% in a quarter in early 2025 and has not recorded annual growth above that level since 2018.

The stronger performance comes during a period of unusual political stability. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul leads one of Thailand’s strongest governing coalitions in decades, giving his administration more room to pursue investment and economic policies even with a no-confidence vote looming next month and street protests simmering.

Thailand has also attracted a surge in investment tied to AI, data centres and advanced electronics, while foreign investors have returned to its bonds and stocks. BLOOMBERG