Thai baht’s 6% rally poised to stall without return of China tourists

SINGAPORE – The rally in the Thai baht may be nearing an end without new catalysts, such as a return of Chinese tourists, as technical indicators show that the currency is oversold.

The baht has advanced 6 per cent against the United States dollar in the past month – and was the second-best performing currency in Asia – as China loosened Covid-19 curbs and investors bet that the US Federal Reserve will slow its rate hikes.

Tourism made up about a fifth of Thailand’s economy before the pandemic, with Chinese tourists accounting for about 28 per cent of the visitors. The median estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg for the baht is 37 for the fourth quarter. It closed at 35.8 on Friday.

Thailand’s economy grew at its fastest pace in more than a year, official data showed on Monday, boosted by a revival in tourism and increased consumption. South-east Asia’s second-largest economy expanded 4.5 per cent in the September quarter from a year earlier, according to data from the National Economic and Social Development Council.

Thailand’s economy is on a steady recovery path, with growth in the crucial tourism sector gathering pace after the government lifted all Covid-19 curbs earlier this year, but the outlook is clouded by risks of slowing global growth and high inflation.

The government said the economy would grow 3.2 per cent this year, compared with a previous forecast range of 2.7 per cent to 3.2 per cent. It projected 2023 growth at 3 per cent to 4 per cent. Last year’s 1.5 per cent growth was among the slowest in the region.

The baht benefited from increasing expectations for the Fed to cut rates next year, but this tailwind may have run its course, with several members of the US central bank still sounding hawkish. St Louis Fed president James Bullard said last Thursday that policymakers should raise interest rates to at least 5 per cent to 5.25 per cent, leading to a sell-off in markets.

The Bank of Thailand’s stance that it will stick to a slow tightening path will not help the baht’s cause either. If the tourism-dependent currency is to push higher, it needs new stimulus. While China has indicated a relaxation of some Covid-19-zero rules, officials and state media have pushed back on optimism of a rapid reopening.

“The baht’s value is looking fair in my model, so unless there is scope for more USD selling... or more sequentially good China reopening news, it may consolidate around here,” said Mr Galvin Chia, an emerging-markets strategist at NatWest Markets in Singapore. “The recent technical range around 35.12 and 36.40 looks sensible.”

Mr Rajeev De Mello, global macro portfolio manager at Gama Asset Management, said: “What is missing for a larger rally in the baht are the China tourists and lower oil prices.

“China’s outbound tourism will be opened slowly and in small steps. But when Chinese tourists are allowed to travel, Thailand would be among the biggest beneficiaries.” BLOOMBERG, REUTERS