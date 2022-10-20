Tesla sales fall short on delivery bottlenecks but Elon Musk promises ‘epic’ year end

Tesla reported sales that fell short of Wall Street estimates, citing delivery and production bottlenecks, and prompting billionaire Elon Musk to assure investors that demand for his company’s cars remains strong.

Getting cars onto ships and trucks proved especially costly and troublesome in the latest quarter, as much of the electric-vehicle (EV) maker’s output was concentrated in the final weeks of the period. This made it tough for Tesla to deliver all the vehicles - and led Mr Musk, its chief executive officer, to address concerns that demand may be faltering.

“We have excellent demand for the fourth quarter and we expect to sell every car that we make for as far into the future as we can see,” he said on a conference call on Wednesday. “Knock on wood, it looks like we will have an epic end of year.”

Investors are paying close attention to how quickly Tesla can increase output of its mass-market Model Y sport utility vehicle from new factories in Austin and Berlin - a key milestone for the pioneering EV maker. The company blamed its sales miss on difficulties shipping vehicles at the end of the quarter and said profit growth was tempered by higher costs related to a slower-than-expected ramp-up at its two newest factories.

Tesla said third-quarter revenue rose to US$21.5 billion (S$30.6 billion) compared with analysts’ projections of US$22.1 billion. Profit excluding some items rose to US$1.05 a share, exceeding the US$1.01 average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Tesla shares fell 5.3 per cent in post-market trading to US$210.28 in New York. They have declined 37 per cent this year against the backdrop of Mr Musk’s US$44 billion bid to buy Twitter and concerns over a slowing economy, higher inflation and rising interest rates.

“Tesla is a company that typically has been beating numbers,” said Mr Gene Munster, managing partner of Loup Ventures, a venture capital company. “The reaction you are seeing is that people are a bit taken aback by the fact that they missed.”

Smoothing delivery

To address the transport bottlenecks, Tesla is trying to smooth its delivery and logistics processes and reduce costly end-of-quarter arrangements.

Those difficulties mean the company is unlikely to achieve full-year delivery growth of 50 per cent this year, even with production probably hitting that mark, chief financial officer Zachary Kirkhorn said on the call.

In April, Mr Musk said Tesla would produce more than 1.5 million vehicles this year. The company has made 929,910 through the first three quarters - and needs to crank out more than 570,000 in the fourth quarter to meet that target. It produced 305,840 vehicles in the final three months of 2021.

Tesla is sticking to its long-held plans to increase vehicle deliveries by 50 per cent on average annually over multiple years. Mr Musk expects to be on hand for the first Semi Truck deliveries to Pepsi in December. In addition, he said Tesla is in the “final lap” for production of its forthcoming Cybertruck.