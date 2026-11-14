Tesla invites select customers to buy Cybercab robotaxi for personal use
- Tesla said it is inviting select customers to buy the Cybercab robotaxi for personal use, priced at US$29,990 with a US$299 monthly “Autonomy Subscription”.
- Elon Musk said the offer will expand across the US after regulatory approval, but he called the monthly fee “too high” and said it should be closer to US$115.
- Tesla plans public Cybercab sales by end-2026. The car will run unsupervised in the same geo locations as Tesla’s robotaxi services, which began in Austin in 2025 and later expanded to Dallas, Houston and Miami.
AI generated
TOKYO – Tesla said on Nov 13 it was inviting select customers to buy the Cybercab robotaxi for personal use, marking a push towards delivering fully designed autonomous vehicles to customers.
Tesla posted the announcement on social media platform X with an image of the golden butterfly-door two-seater, priced at US$29,990 (S$38,660) with an “Autonomy Subscription” of US$299 a month.
Chief executive Elon Musk said in a post on X that the offering would be available across the US as Tesla receives regulatory approval.
“The monthly fee is too high,” Musk said, adding that it should match the cost of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised) driver-assistance system and connectivity for other models, which is about US$115 a month.
The electric vehicle maker aims to start selling its Cybercab robotaxis to the public by the end of 2026, Lars Moravy, Tesla’s vice-president of vehicle engineering, said in October.
The Cybercab will work unsupervised in all the same geo locations as Tesla’s robotaxi services, Tesla’s head of artificial intelligence, Ashok Elluswamy, said in a separate X post.
Tesla launched its unsupervised robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, in June 2025, expanded the offering to Dallas and Houston in April 2026 and rolled it out in Miami in July 2026. REUTERS