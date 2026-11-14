Tesla invites select customers to buy Cybercab robotaxi for personal use

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Tesla said that the vehicle, a golden butterfly door two-seater, is priced at US$29,990 (S$38,660).

TOKYO – Tesla said on Nov 13 it was inviting select customers to buy the Cybercab robotaxi for personal use, marking a push towards delivering fully designed autonomous vehicles to customers.

Tesla posted the announcement on social media platform X with an image of the golden butterfly - door two-seater, priced at US$29,990 (S$38,660) with an “Autonomy Subscription” of US$299 a month.

Chief executive Elon Musk said in a post on X that the offering would be available across the US as Tesla receives regulatory approval.

“The monthly fee is too high,” Musk said, adding that it should match the cost of Tesla ’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised) driver-assistance system and connectivity for other models, which is about US$115 a month.

The electric vehicle maker aims to start selling its Cybercab robotaxis to the public by the end of 2026, Lars Moravy, Tesla’s vice-president of vehicle engineering, said in October.

The Cybercab will work unsupervised in all the same geo locations as Tesla’s robotaxi services , Tesla’s head of artificial intelligence, Ashok Elluswamy, said in a separate X post.

Tesla launched its unsupervised robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, in June 2025, expanded the offering to Dallas and Houston in April 2026 and rolled it out in Miami in July 2026. REUTERS