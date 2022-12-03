Terra co-founder Daniel Shin’s arrest warrant rejected by court: Yonhap

SEOUL – A South Korea court dismissed a request from prosecutors for an arrest warrant against Terraform Labs’ co-founder Daniel Shin.

In a ruling on Saturday local time, the Seoul Southern District Court said in a text message that Mr Shin’s behaviour during the investigation makes it difficult to believe he poses a flight risk or would destroy evidence.

The court also said it dismissed arrest warrants for seven other people involved in the case for the same reason. They include three early investors and four developers of Terra, according to a Yonhap report.

There is need to guarantee the suspect’s right to defend his case against his key allegation related to violating capital market rules, Yonhap also said, citing the court.

Prosecutors will review the dismissal and decide whether to file another arrest warrant, Yonhap said. Calls to the prosecutor’s office were not immediately answered.

The TerraUSD stablecoin – which was meant to maintain a 1-to-1 relation with the dollar – and its sister token Luna collapsed in May.

Fallen crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon is the other founder of the Terra ecosystem. His location became unclear after prosecutors in Seoul sought his arrest. Kwon has denied wrongdoing.

“The prosecutors’ arguments linking the capital markets law violations to the Terra/Luna looks weak, and the court seems to have decided that they may not be right,” said Mr Kwon Ohoon, a lawyer at Cha & Kwon Law Offices in Seoul. Whether the court will find Kwon guilty should the prosecutors charge him at some point “is questionable,” he said.

The court ruling “illustrates the unfounded nature of the prosecutors’ claims,” said a Terraform Labs spokesman. “With these allegations behind us, our focus is on building the future of Terra and developing the best ecosystem in web3 to launch and scale a blockchain.” BLOOMBERG