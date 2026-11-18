Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Tencent says new US chip curbs won’t hurt cloud revenue, may slow model training

The comments came after Tencent reported 8% growth in third-quarter revenue on Nov 18, missing expectations and slowing from the previous quarter.

BEIJING – China’s Tencent Holdings said on Nov 18 that new US restrictions on remote access to advanced AI chips would not substantially hurt its cloud revenue, though they would likely slow development of its next AI model.

Washington this week unveiled rules restricting remote access to advanced US AI chips through overseas data centres.

Shares in Chinese cloud service providers, including Tencent, fell on Nov 17 after the announcement.

“We actually don’t see an impact, because our cloud business today is primarily running inference,” chief strategy officer James Mitchell told analysts on a post-earnings call.

Mitchell said Tencent’s more efficient models could now be run on a “surprisingly limited number” of domestic chips.

“We think that our cloud revenue will not be substantially adversely affected by the changes,” he said.

President Martin Lau called the tighter restrictions “unfortunate” and said they left Chinese companies with less advanced computing power.

Lau said the measures would affect AI model training and likely slow development of Tencent’s next model in the near term.

Over the longer run, Chinese companies would have to rely on domestic supply chains and chips, he said, adding that the latest restrictions were likely to accelerate their development.

Missing expectations

The comments came after Tencent reported 8% growth in third-quarter revenue on Nov 18 , missing expectations and slowing from the previous quarter as momentum in its gaming business cooled.

Demand for artificial intelligence services continued to boost Tencent’s cloud business, a key focus for investors assessing whether the company’s heavy AI spending is beginning to generate returns.

The tech giant reported revenue of 207.3 billion yuan (S$40.1 billion) for the three months ended September, below an LSEG consensus estimate of 210.8 billion yuan. Revenue grew 11% in the previous quarter.

Revenue from fintech and business services, which includes the cloud unit, rose 9% to 63.7 billion yuan, with demand for AI-related cloud services a key driver.

Chinese technology companies have struggled to secure advanced Nvidia chips because of longstanding US export restrictions, leaving them at a disadvantage to some US rivals.

Tencent said in 2025 that chip shortages were constraining cloud growth as it prioritised using AI chips internally over renting computing power to external clients.

Revenue from value-added services, which includes gaming, rose 3% to 98.3 billion yuan in the quarter.

Domestic gaming revenue increased 11%, while international gaming revenue slid 9%.

Net profit rose 0.8% to 63.61 billion yuan, beating analysts’ expectations of 59.46 billion yuan.

Capital expenditure totalled 81.4 billion yuan in the September quarter, up from 52.8 billion yuan in the June quarter.

Tencent spent 84.7 billion yuan in the first half of 2026 , exceeding the roughly 79 billion yuan it spent in all of 2025. REUTERS