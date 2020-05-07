Temporary relief for some developers, homebuyers

Eligible property developers and homebuyers affected by disruption to construction timelines and home sales on account of the coronavirus outbreak will get some reprieve.

Among other temporary relief measures, the Government has extended the project completion period for eligible residential, commercial and industrial developments by six months with immediate effect. That means if the projects were originally required to be completed on Feb 1, they must now be completed by Aug 1.

But there are no changes to existing property cooling measures.

Married Singaporean couples will have one year instead of six months to sell their first residential property to qualify for remission of additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD) for their second property.

To qualify for the six-month extension, the couple's second residential property must be jointly purchased on or before June 1 this year; and the original timeline for the sale of the first residential property must have expired on or after Feb 1 this year. Eligible couples can refer to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore website for details.

The Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore said the adjustment is timely and "will help relieve the concerns of eligible Singaporean married couples who need more time to sell their first property and purchase their second".

In addition, eligible developers now have 21/2 years to start construction of residential projects. They will also have 51/2 years for the completion and sale of the projects' units in relation to the remission of ABSD. To qualify, the land must have been purchased on or before June 1 this year and the original timeline for starting the construction expired on or after Feb 1 this year.

These measures are being introduced as the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing public health measures by governments globally have disrupted supply chains and created manpower shortages.

In Singapore, construction work, home viewings and developers' sales galleries have been suspended, which has affected construction timelines and home sales.

The Government said it expects developers to provide relief and support to their main contractors, especially during the circuit breaker period.