Temasek's portfolio dips amid virus crisis

Temasek's portfolio has taken a hit amid the Covid-19 pandemic, preliminary figures released yesterday showed.

The Singapore investment company saw its net portfolio value shrink for the first time in four years to $306 billion as of March 31, 2.2 per cent lower than its record $313 billion last year. Its portfolio value was $308 billion in 2018.

The total shareholder return for one year also entered negative territory, dropping to minus 2.3 per cent, from 1.49 per cent previously.

Temasek International chief executive Dilhan Pillay said that on the whole, it was pleased with its performance, in the face of the global crisis caused by Covid-19. Temasek's final numbers, which are not expected to differ materially, will be out in September as the pandemic has affected financial reporting for many of its portfolio companies.

