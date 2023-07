SINGAPORE - So Temasek posted its worst performance in seven years as its total shareholder return (TSR) dropped to minus 5.07 per cent for the 12 months to March 31 after global asset valuations and stock markets slumped.

In fact, its previous year’s TSR of 5.81 per cent was exceptionally good, and came as the fund’s net portfolio crossed the $400 billion mark for the first time.