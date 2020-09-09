Temasek posts lower net portfolio value

Investment company Temasek's one-year shareholder return fell into negative territory in its latest financial year, reflecting the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on global financial markets.

Its net portfolio value also saw a dip - $306 billion as at March 31 - compared with last year's record high of $313 billion. The one-year return for shareholders came in at minus 2.28 per cent, compared with 1.49 per cent the previous year.

Temasek's exposure in Singapore by underlying assets has also fallen behind that in China for the first time, on the back of relative valuations in the two markets.

As part of efforts by Temasek to support the nation's fight against the pandemic, some 11 million masks were given out to Singapore residents, among other initiatives, the company noted at its annual review yesterday.