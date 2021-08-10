Temasek launches 50-year SGD bonds for purchase outside the US

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Temasek is launching an offering of 50-year Singapore dollar bonds on Tuesday, following a recent round of United States dollar bonds for 10, 20 and 40-year periods that were three-times oversubscribed within a day.

Temasek said the bonds will be offered through its wholly owned subsidiary Temasek Financial I (TFin-I) under its US$25 billion (S$34 billion) Guaranteed Global Medium Term Note Programme, and will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Singapore investment firm.

These bonds, however, will not be available for purchase by US citizens or within the US, Temasek said.

TFin-I intends to provide the net proceeds from the issuance of what it is calling the T2071-SGD Temasek Bond to Temasek and its investment holding companies to fund their ordinary course of business.

Ratings agencies Moody's and S&P Global have both given Temasek overall credit ratings of triple-A.

Temasek will also apply to list and quote the new Temasek bond on the Singapore Exchange.